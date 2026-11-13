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Royal Champion Repeats in Bahrain International Trophy
By Maddy Playle/Racing Post,9 days ago
Royal Champion refused to relinquish his Bahrain International Trophy (G1) superiority, following up last year's win with a dominant performance under Clifford Lee. The 8-year-old traveled strongly behind the leaders in the 1 1/4-mile contest, which was run as a group 1 for the first time, and picked up powerfully on the near-side rail to beat the French pair Zaydann and Baroud . The former was second and the latter was third.