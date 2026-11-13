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The world is their studio
3 days ago
From Greece to New York and beyond, UW–Madison students discover new ways to learn about the arts outside the classroom. At the Akropoditi Dance Festival on the Greek island of Syros, UW–Madison student Dara Zahorik stepped into a dance studio surrounded by people from around the world. Many of the dancers did not speak English as their first language. But as they practiced movements together, Zahorik found herself understanding anyway, learning alongside people she might not have otherwise been able to communicate with. “It’s a different way of thinking about moving,” she says.