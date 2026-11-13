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New College Invited Russell Brand to Speak. Now He's Going to Prison.
9 days ago
When Russell Brand was scheduled to speak at New College of Florida’s Socratic Stage in April 2025, the topic of his conversation was titled “Thinking Without Permission: A Conversation with Russell Brand on Free Speech, Censorship, and Cultural Power.” On Nov. 5, 2026, in a high-profile criminal case, a U.K. court convicted Brand of rape and sexual assault. This week, a judge sentenced him to more than 10 years’ imprisonment.
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