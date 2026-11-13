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London Is Getting a Direct Train to This Gritty Belgian City With Secret Underground Tunnels
By on Last updated:,9 days ago
Most travelers booking a high-speed train out of London default to the exact same three cities: Paris, Amsterdam, or Brussels. While those classic capitals are great, they are also expensive, packed with tourists, and require plenty of patience when navigating crowded transit hubs. Starting next month, skipping the tourist traps...