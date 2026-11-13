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Here’s how you can save on your GTA VI preorder ahead of launch
By Brad Bourque,9 days ago
Is a tech journalist and commerce writer based out of Portland, Oregon. He’s contributed to sites like Digital Trends, Business Insider, and WIRED. The long-awaited launch of GTA VI is around the corner, happening next Friday, November 19th. While discounts on the game itself will be rare for some time, there’s a clever workaround to save you a few bucks on your digital copy. We found discounts on gift cards for both Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox Series S/X owners to help shave some dollars off your upcoming trip to Vice City. You can pick up a $75 Sony gift card for $69 at Newegg when you use coupon code BNWF2669 at checkout, and Costco members can pick up four $25 Sony gift cards for $89.99.