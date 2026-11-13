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Linda Johnel Hull
7 days ago
Linda Johnel Hull, 65, of East Ridge, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2026. She was born on May 30, 1961, in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late Helen Nelson. Linda graduated from Kirkman High School and dedicated many years to CHI Memorial as a CNA. She was a member of Shield Baptist Church, where she found great joy attending. Linda loved all animals, especially horses and dogs, and spent her time volunteering with a local dog rescue. She enjoyed spending time in her garden, growing roses and vegetables, and caring for her chickens. She also loved cooking and was a fan of Paula Deen.