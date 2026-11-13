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Mr. Micheal Lee Haney
7 days ago
Micheal “Mikey” Lee Haney age 38, of Chickamauga, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Micheal was born in Chickamauga to Micheal Ray Haney and Shannon Lynnette Davis. He was raised by his grandparents: Donald Lee and Linda Gail Kilgore Haney who adopted and loved him dearly. He was a graduate of Gordon Lee High School – Class of 2006. Micheal loved riding Honda motorcycles, especially his CB1100. He also enjoyed playing golf, painting, playing piano and singing. He enjoyed watching cartoons, especially Sponge Bob Square Pants, and being surrounded by his cats and dogs. Micheal was the big teddy bear of the family. He attended church at Covenant Life Worship in Chickamauga. He is preceded in death by his cousin Anna Haney, great-grandparents: Donald Ray and Wanda Lee Haney, Rev. Chester O. Kilgore, Erma Jean Swindle Kilgore Wiley, Deborah Burnett, aunts: Judy Queen and Peggy Hulsey. Micheal is survived by his adopted parents: Donald Lee and Linda Gail Kilgore Haney, parents: Shannon Lynette Davis, Micheal Ray and Lori Haney all of Chickamauga, GA, grandfather: Freeman Ray Davis of Hixson, TN, siblings: Amber (Josh) Rochester of North Carolina, Allen Keith (Jennifer) Haney of Ringgold, GA, Elizabeth Paige Haney of Ringgold, GA Christopher Parker (Hannah) Haney of Chickamauga, GA, aunt: Joan (Gerald) Bingham of Gallatin, TN, uncles: Rusty (Cindy) Haney, Randy (Michelle) Haney all of Chickamauga, GA, Jerry Haney of Illinois, Charles “Chuck” Magin of Rossville, GA, Chris (Stephanie) Davis of Chattanooga, TN, Jason (Natalia) Davis of Harrison, TN, several nieces, nephews. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, November 13, 2026 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, and Saturday at the church from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm prior to the service. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm – Saturday, November 14, 2026 at Covenant Life Worship located at 7001 LaFayette Road – Chickamauga, Georgia 30707 with Pastor Chris Taivalkoski officiating. Burial will follow at Chickamauga Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson Funeral Homes – Chickamauga, Georgia. Online register book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.