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Jimmie Cameron
7 days ago
Jimmie Ophelia Cameron, 91, of Chickamauga passed away at home Wednesday, November 11th, 2026. Jimmie was born August 25th, 1935 in Jacksonville, FL to the late Edward Baker and Ruby Shelton Baker Jones. She has been a resident of the North Georgia/ Tennessee area for over 20 years and was a member of Chickamauga Church of Christ. Jimmie worked for several years as a lab tech and later as an interior decorator. She loved shopping, decorating, and most of all…not cooking.