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Montclair Comedy Festival Returns From November 14th to 21st
By Isiah Christie,8 days ago
There’s always something to do in Montclair, but if you’re looking for a good comedy show, we have something to add to your calendar. After a successful first year, the Montclair Comedy Festival will be returning from Saturday, November 14th, through Saturday, November 21st in downtown Montclair. It will feature 100+ performers and 12+ shows of stand-up, improv, sketch, musical comedy, and more. Read on for what to know about the Montclair Comedy Festival coming to downtown Montclair this November.