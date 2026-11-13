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Mr. Richard Lee Peterson
7 days ago
Richard Lee Peterson, 91, of Rock Spring, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Richard was born in Cassville, Wisconsin, on March 10, 1935, to the late Edwin Theodore and Ella Mae Peterson. He honorably served in the United States Air Force and retired in 1977. After serving our country in the military, he moved to Rock Spring, where he lived for the remainder of his life. Richard enjoyed woodworking and working on cars. He was a true Jack-of-all-trades and could do almost anything. Richard dearly loved his wife of 63 years and his family. Richard was loved by everyone who knew him, and he will be greatly missed.