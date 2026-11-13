undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Joyce Howard
7 days ago
Joyce Howard, age 86, resident of Flintstone, Georgia, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 12, 2026 surrounded by her family. Mrs. Howard, daughter of the late Luther Arnold Canada and Ruby Lee Perkins Canada, was born April 25, 1940 in Flintstone, Georgia. She was a homemaker and faithful member of Chattanooga Valley Baptist Church for over 66 years. Mrs. Howard enjoyed working with her husband on the family farm; keeping her lawn maintained; and keeping up her garden. She was an avid shopper and also enjoyed traveling to the Smokey Mountains with her family. While at home, many would find her cooking for her family; canning vegetables; sewing; and listening to Southern Gospel music. She was well known specifically for her “fried pies.” The family remembers her as a Godly woman, one that was always active in her church, and a lady who loved her family immensely.