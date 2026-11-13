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FCD’s Benji Flowers and Diego Ros called into US U16s for three friendlies
By Buzz Carrick,9 days ago
FC Dallas Academy players Benji Flowers and Diego Ros have been called into the US U16 team (2011s) for a camp in L’Albir, Spain, from November 16th to the 27th. Head coach Ross Brady will lead the team against Sweden on Saturday, Nov. 21st at 8 am CT, Qatar on Monday, Nov. 23rd at 4 am CT), and Spain on Thursday, Nov. 26th at 8 am CT. All three matches will be played at Albir Garden Resort.