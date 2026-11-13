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Physical Media Review: ‘Paddington’ Fits On Every Shelf
By Dave Giannini,9 days ago
Paddington, as a film series, is well-known in cinephile circles at this point. Now, there is a sentence that would have been surprising a decade ago. Paddington has always been a mainstay in children’s entertainment, especially in the United Kingdom, but now he has crossed the pond into American (and others) hearts. For those somehow unaware, Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw) is a small bear that gets adopted by a British family after he is found in a train station. The film adds an origin story never included in the books that does a wonderful job of explaining away what would be a plot hole. The Brown family adopts him, names him (after the train station), and all the while, he must dodge on evil taxidermist, Millicent Clyde (Nicole Kidman). In a family-friendly way, everyone learns a lesson, gets closer as a family, and understands the value of kindness and having a good heart.