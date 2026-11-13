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James “Jim” Arthur Trew
5 days ago
James “Jim” Arthur Trew, age 91, of Apison, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Jim was a member of Echoes of Mercy Baptist Church. He loved playing bingo, going to auctions, and spending time fishing. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and received commendations for saving a life aboard a crash rescue boat. Jim will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.