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Brògeal – “The Last Noel” (Feat. Rianne Downey)
By Margaret Farrell,9 days ago
Last year, Scottish rock group Brògeal released a very solid debut album, Tuesday Paper Club, and we dubbed them one of the Best New Artists of 2025. Today, they've returned with a new single for the holidays. It's called "The Last Noel" and features fellow Scottish singer-songwriter Rianne Downey. There are jingle bells! There's accordion! There's melancholy! It feels like a modern classic, with potent storytelling about past lovers.