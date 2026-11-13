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From state to bait
By Anaiylee Claybon,9 days ago
When it comes to football, Arcata’s had all sorts of ups and downs. We went from winning state two years ago to being 1-7 this year. We’re all wondering the same thing- what happened to football and why nobody wants to play. But the real question is how as a community, we went wrong and what we can do to help for years to come. The student section is dull & uncheerful, and it’s become a controversy at the school.