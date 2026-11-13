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Carroll County Supervisors Approve Opioid Settlement With Albertsons
By Nathan Konz,9 days ago
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors has approved another settlement agreement connected to the ongoing lawsuits associated with the nation’s opioid crisis. During Tuesday’s meeting, County Attorney Curt Steger presented the latest resolution to county officials for consideration. While Albertsons has not operated a location in Iowa since...