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German lawmakers vote to expand spy agency powers for covert operations
By Agence France-Presse,9 days ago
BERLIN (AFP) — Germany’s parliament on Friday approved a major overhaul of the country’s intelligence agencies, giving German spies new powers to conduct covert operations such as sabotage abroad and launch cyberattacks against adversaries. “Germany serves as an operational theatre for terrorism, extremism and foreign powers,” Interior...