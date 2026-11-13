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Hilltop Butcher Shop receives USDA grant to expand operations
By J.W. Dennison,9 days ago
MALTA, Ohio – Hilltop Butcher Shop in Morgan County will receive more than $186,000 from a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant. The Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program will expand Hilltop Butcher Shop’s direct-to-consumer sales of processed beef. The Malta-based butcher shop operates a processing plant, a retail meat shop, and wholesale supplies to local retailers and restaurants. The main goal of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program is to support the Ohio Beef industry by diversifying the meat and poultry sources and opening local market opportunities.
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