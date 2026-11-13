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Iran tells UN nuclear agency that monitoring cannot proceed while it is under threat
By Associated Press,9 days ago
VIENNA (AP) — Iran told the U.N. nuclear watchdog this month that discussions on nuclear monitoring cannot proceed while it is under threat from military attacks. According to a confidential report by the International Atomic Energy Agency, circulated to member states on Friday and seen by The Associated Press, Iran insisted discussions on resuming inspections in the country cannot resume amid “a series of persistent, explicit, and public threats by the President of the United States of America … to commit further acts of armed aggression” against Iran “particularly targeting its nuclear facilities.”