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Weekend Reading on Women’s Representation: Record Wins in the Midterms, Historic Firsts and the Road to Gender Parity
By Cynthia Richie Terrell,9 days ago
Weekend Reading on Women’s Representation is a compilation of stories about women’s representation in politics, on boards, in sports and entertainment, in judicial offices and in the private sector in the U.S. and around the world—with a little gardening and goodwill mixed in for refreshment!. In This...
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