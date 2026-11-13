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Veeze – “guillermoandrade”
By Tom Breihan,9 days ago
Back in May, the Detroit rap cult hero Veeze got sick of hearing people ask when he'll drop the follow-up to his much-loved 2023 album Ganger, and he surprise-released an 11-song data-dump mixtape called Y'all Won. That was pretty fun — a new music release, presented as a passive-aggressive get-off-my-back gesture. Now, Veeze has a new proper single, and this one feels a little less like someone had to pry it out of him.