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54 Ultra Shares Clairo Collab “Honeymoon”
By Peter Helman,9 days ago
JohnAnthony Rodriguez, the New Jersey singer/songwriter/producer who makes smooth, synthy, Latin soul-inflected indie-pop under the moniker 54 Ultra, has been picking up some buzz since his debut EP First Works dropped in 2025. His latest single, "Honeymoon," clearly has some industry firepower behind it, as Claire Cottrill — Clairo herself! — wrote it and produced it alongside Paul Cherry, Eddie Burns, and William Corduroy.