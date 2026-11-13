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Connecting Communities: FCDOT Promotes Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety as Days Grow Shorter
4 days ago
As daylight hours get shorter and evening commutes become darker, the Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) is reminding pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers to take extra precautions to stay safe and visible. Through a series of community pop-up events at high-traffic pedestrian and bicycle locations, including areas along the Washington...