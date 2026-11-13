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Notice of Public Hearing Regarding Annexation of Property located at 55102 Fir Road
By Raven Boston,9 days ago
An ordinance for annexation for the following property located;. Subject to all legal highways, easements and restrictions of record. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a regular meeting of the Mishawaka Common Council will be held on December 07 2026, at 6:00 pm in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 100 Lincolnway West, Mishawaka, Indiana. Public hearing will be conducted on the proposed ordinance at which time any interested person may appear, be represented by agent or present in writing any reasons they may have for the granting or denying of a proposed ordinance. You are requested to prepare your case, in detail, and present all evidence relating to this proposed ordinance at the time of scheduled hearing.