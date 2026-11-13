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Families Keep Coming Back To This Wisconsin German Restaurant For Sunday Dinner
By Grace Albright,4 days ago
Pork hocks, rouladen, and sauerbraten are served inside a restored train depot that has stood for over a century. That combo alone made me stop scrolling. The menu leans proudly German, with schnitzel, spaetzle, potato dumplings, and braised red cabbage. Then it swerves into prime rib, ribs, and baked French onion soup. I can’t decide which side of the menu would win me over first.
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