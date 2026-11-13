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Louisiana makes largest improvement of any state in the nation, according to 2027 Tax Competitiveness Index
By Joe Gallinaro,8 days ago
Louisiana has posted the largest gain of any state in the Tax Foundation’s 2027 State Tax Competitiveness Index. Louisiana Revenue Secretary Jarrod Coniglio says the state has moved up nine spots to 23rd overall. “We’re always comparing ourselves to other states, but we’re ahead of Alabama, who is 35;...