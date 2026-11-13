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Successful SAP Transformation Starts With Business Processes, Not Tech – SAP News Center
By CDO TIMES BOT,7 days ago
As enterprises embrace AI and modernize their SAP systems, a new book suggests that connecting business processes, architecture, data, and human decision-making is key to successful transformation. Enterprise transformation has never suffered from a shortage of technology. Businesses the world over have spent decades investing in new applications, modernizing infrastructure,...