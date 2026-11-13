undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jensen Huang's departure puts Colette Kress at the centre of NVIDIA's next leadership transition – TechTrendsKE
By CDO TIMES BOT,9 days ago
NVIDIA has appointed long-serving Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim chief executive officer following the resignation of co-founder Jensen Huang, placing one of the company’s most senior executives in charge as the board searches for a permanent successor. Kress will retain her position as executive vice president and...