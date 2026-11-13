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We Ranked 10 Of The Best Diners In New Jersey And These Are The Ones That Made The Cut
By Eleanor Whitfield,8 days ago
A diner in this lineup shows up in the original 1980 Friday the 13th movie. Fans still make trips to see it, especially when the calendar lands on Friday the 13th. Another one keeps a dining car from 1927 and has model trains as part of the scenery. A third sits in a railroad-style car built in 1938, and it’s called the oldest operating diner in New Jersey.