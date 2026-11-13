undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Disputed Trust Figures Disappear From NHS Data Platform Website – Distilled Post
By CDO TIMES BOT,4 days ago
For a time, a page on the NHS England website carried a list of 137 hospital trusts described as live with the Federated Data Platform and realising benefits from it. Then 29 of those trusts told researchers that the system was not live in their organisation or that they used none of its applications. The list came down. A shorter page remains, saying that early users are already seeing real results. It names no trusts and gives no figures.