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CRWD vs. FTNT: Which Cybersecurity Stock Has an Edge Right Now? – TradingView
By CDO TIMES BOT,8 days ago
Both CRWD and FTNT are riding key industry trends, driven by the mounting incidents of credential theft, remote desktop protocol breaches and social engineering-based strikes by malicious actors. However, from an investment point of view, one stock offers a more favorable outlook than the other right now. Let’s break down their fundamentals, growth prospects, market challenges and valuation to determine which stock offers a more compelling investment case.