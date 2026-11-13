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This Old School New York Luncheonette Has Been A Brooklyn Favorite Since 1936
By Liam Stanton,7 days ago
Free cookies and orange slices for people waiting in line. That’s the welcome at one Brooklyn diner, where weekend crowds often stretch down the block. The treats aren’t a gimmick or a new trend. Staff have long handed out coffee, water, cookies, and fruit to hungry folks on the sidewalk. I appreciate a place that treats the wait like part of the meal.
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