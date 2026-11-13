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This Hidden Tennessee Folk School Lets You Learn Old-Fashioned Skills You Thought Were Lost
By Charlotte Beckett,9 days ago
Somewhere in Tennessee, people spend a day weaving baskets out of kudzu. Yes, that kudzu, the vine famous for swallowing barns whole. The same school teaches broom making, beeswax candles, Shaker boxes, and fresh indigo dyeing. In one class, students pick indigo leaves from the field that morning and turn them into dye.
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