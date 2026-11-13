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This Little Massachusetts Tea Room Serves Traditional English Tea And Scones Worth The Drive
By Jackson Calloway,4 days ago
The teacup you sip from at this cozy spot could actually go home with you. So could the table under your elbows, because so much of the room is for sale. Then the scones arrive, served with clotted cream and lemon curd in proper English fashion. Dainty tea sandwiches and a wide selection of teas fill out the rest of the table.