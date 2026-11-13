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No. 2-seed Maryland field hockey routs Wagner, 8-1, to advance to NCAA Tournament quarterfinals
By romanbrunetti,9 days ago
The Terps dominated on penalty corners and will face the winner of No. 7-seed Iowa and Duke in the next round. As the clock approached zero in the first quarter of No. 2-seed Maryland field hockey’s first-round matchup against Wagner, Josie Hollamon lofted an aerial ball towards the shooting circle. Somehow, Feliz Kuhne snuck behind Wagner’s defense, waited for the ball to fall from the heavens and slapped it into the net off a bounce.