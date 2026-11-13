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Rainbow Six Vegas is reportedly returning after nearly two decades
By Asmir Kovacevic,9 days ago
Ubisoft has reportedly greenlit a new Rainbow Six Vegas game, codenamed Spades, and it’s likely to be a proper Vegas 3 rather than a remake. It’s been almost 18 years since Rainbow Six Vegas 2, and fans have been asking for a third game ever since. Ubisoft has made well over a dozen Rainbow Six projects in that time, but none of them have returned to Vegas. The story-driven Rainbow 6 Patriots was cancelled in 2014 and replaced by Rainbow Six Siege, which went on to become one of the biggest multiplayer shooters around. Vegas protagonist Bishop has only just resurfaced, leading Rainbow in the upcoming turn-based spin-off Rainbow Six Tactics.