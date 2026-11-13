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From Flakes to 60 Degrees: Pittsburgh’s Wild Weekend Forecast
By Ryan Miller,9 days ago
A brief shower could move through between 2 and 3 p.m., but the bigger weather story is a chilly weekend followed by a much sunnier stretch next week. The National Weather Service aviation forecast gives north to north-northwest winds around 10 knots, with gusts of 15 to 20 knots Friday, with only a 30% chance of rain. Skies should remain mostly cloudy through the evening, and temperatures will drop to around 32 degrees overnight.
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