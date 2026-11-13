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Seven Museums to Host Solo Exhibitions Celebrating Wolf Kahn’s Centennial
By Rhea Nayyar,9 days ago
Museums in Germany, New York, and Vermont are among those to honor the late abstract landscape painter next year. Several museums are joining forces to celebrate Wolf Kahn, who rendered his pastoral surroundings in saturated hues and diffused light, on the occasion of the late artist's 100th birthday next October. Unfolding across 2027, Kahn's centennial program is assembled by the artist's namesake foundation, which recently opened a permanent location for its archives in New York City this summer.