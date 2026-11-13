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Lee County bed tax collections hit second-highest level
By Evan Williams,9 days ago
Lee County bed tax collections reached the second-highest level in history for fiscal 2026 as the area continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, county data shows. Lee County collected $56.95 million in tourist development taxes in the fiscal year ending in September, a 21.6% increase over last year. That’s second only to fiscal 2022, an anomaly since it represented pent-up demand following the COVID-19 pandemic.
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