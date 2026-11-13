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What a Good Atlanta Listing Agent Does Before Launching Your Home on the Market
By Vanessa Reilly,8 days ago
Before you sign, ask for three things in writing: a pricing analysis built on your neighborhood's real comparables, a repair-priority plan that separates must-fix from skip, and a dated launch calendar. I build all three for sellers of distinctive Atlanta homes, so the price and the story are settled before the first photo is taken.
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