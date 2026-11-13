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First Space Heater-Related Fire Death Reported This Season
By Mississippi Monitor,7 days ago
As temperatures drop in the coming days, the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) reminds you to stay safe while heating your home. Remember to keep clothes, drapes, and anything else that can catch fire at least 3 feet away from all heating equipment, especially space heaters. Inspect heaters for frayed cords and never leave space heaters on when you’re away from your home.