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Frankie Muniz Shares Update After Wreck At Daytona For Ford Racing’s “Proud To Honor” Veteran’s Day Race
By John Trent,8 days ago
Frankie Muniz shared an update after he wrecked at Daytona during a practice session for Ford Racing’s “Proud to Honor” Veteran’s Day race. Muniz was involved in an accident at Daytona International Speedway that required emergency workers and first responders to cut the roof off of his car in order to extricate him. He was then transported to and treated at a local hospital.