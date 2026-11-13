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Friday, November 13, 2026 — What’s next? Newly elected Native leaders chart their next moves
By Art Hughes,7 days ago
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 56:30 — 38.8MB) | Embed. Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) rose from a New Mexico Democratic Party organizer to the House of Representatives then to President Joe Biden’s cabinet. She made history every step of the way and rode that momentum to now lead the state New Mexico as governor. We’ll hear from Gov.-elect Haaland about her historic win and how she intends to keep that momentum going.
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