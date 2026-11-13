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MoMo’s Italian Kitchen Just Turned 40
8 days ago
Wende Stevenson took a server job at MoMo Italian Kitchen on Forest Lane in 1988, two years after it opened. Nearly three decades later she owned it. MoMo turns 40 this year. That is a long run for any Dallas restaurant and a longer one for an independent Italian kitchen in a Lake Highlands shopping center at Forest and Shepard, a block west of Greenville Avenue. In all that time the place has changed hands once, and the person who bought it had already carried plates across its dining room.