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Magic just revealed 19 new cards from 2027's first set — including a $30 reprint with stunning art
By Corey Plante,9 days ago
Magic: The Gathering is heading underwater, and we’ve just gotten a closer look at what’s lurking in the depths of a new plane called Nauctis. During Friday’s preview panel at MagicCon: Atlanta, Wizards of the Coast revealed 19 cards from Nauctis: The Sunken Realm (including different art variants), the upcoming set that introduces an ocean plane to Magic’s Multiverse. Launching on Feb. 5, 2027, the set trades typical fantasy settings like Dominaria or Ikoria for sprawling underwater cities and aquatic creatures, with greater dangers waiting farther below the surface.