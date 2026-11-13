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How two guys made Queen’s Domain and revived FromSoftware's forgotten era
By Matt Patches,9 days ago
Eric Berger, the co-developer of viral hit Queen’s Domain, doesn’t exactly adore the video game industry, despite having worked in it for more than two decades. He got his start as a teenager creating maps and mods for Unreal Tournament before landing his first professional level design contract with Gearbox at just 19 years old. From there, he helped bring Advent Rising to life at GlyphX, worked on an unreleased project at Mad Doc Software, and spent years at Airtight Games honing his level design and environment art skills on games like Dark Void. After a stint at Final Strike Games working on Rocket Arena, Berger decided it was time to make a game he really wanted to play.