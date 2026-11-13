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Dallas Iconic Dish: The Handmade Soba at Tei-An
8 days ago
Every morning at Tei-An, before the lunch crowd walks in from the Arts District, the day’s soba gets made by hand. The dough is mixed, rolled thin and cut into noodles in the time-honored Edo style the restaurant calls ni hachi, two parts wheat flour to eight parts buckwheat. Very few restaurants outside Japan still make soba this way, and Dallas has had one doing it since 2008.