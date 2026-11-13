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VisionQuest's game-changing post-credits cameo almost didn’t happen
9 days ago
If you haven't already heard about the shocking return of a fan-favorite Avenger at the end of VisionQuest, then you should beware spoilers ahead. For everyone who hasn't been under a rock, the latest Marvel series made waves this week by reviving Wanda Maximoff in a post-credits scene. That bombshell has dominated the conversation around the show's conclusion as it sets up a fascinating conflict in Avengers: Doomsday.