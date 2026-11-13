undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A new Dayton veterans' memorial, Thanksgiving memories, and a local teacher takes flight
By Jerry Kenney,9 days ago
41 local Medal of Honor recipients to be honored at restored Dayton veterans memorial: Veterans’ Voices is back for a new season, bringing you local stories of service and sacrifice from those who have served our country. On Friday, a dedication ceremony took place for the new Medal of Honor Memorial and Honor Park, in Dayton - paying tribute to veterans throughout the Miami Valley. The $1.8 million project will serve as a lasting tribute to the more than 110,000 veterans who call this region home.